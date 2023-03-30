KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Healthcare providers in the Kansas City metro and across the nation are concerned about a court ruling in Texas striking down the part of the Affordable Care Act that requires most insurers to cover preventative care.

UMKC School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Radiology Dr. Amy Patel tells FOX4 preventative care helps people live longer and spend less on healthcare when they can catch conditions early and treat them before they become more serious.

Some types of preventative care would still have to be covered, even with this ruling. But patients could be stuck with the cost for other forms of preventative screenings, including for certain types of cancer.

Experts say the impact won’t be immediate for many health insurance plans because the contracts are already in place for the year. The concern is what happens when those contracts expire.

“If we do delay that, we can unfortunately be diagnosed at a later stage and their survival probability…goes significantly down,” Patel said.

The federal government says it’s reviewing the ruling.

The American Medical Association released this statement.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists released this statement.