Kansas City memorial for black man lynched found vandalized, thrown off cliff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The first memorial dedicated to victims of lynching in Missouri was vandalized over the weekend.

“It’s like going into a cemetery and dishonoring a cemetery,” said Dr. Carmaletta Williams, executive director of the Black Archives of Mid-America.

The memorial was cut from its pole and thrown off a cliff.

This isn’t the first time the Levi Harrington Memorial has been vandalized since it was placed in West Terrace Park in 2018. Community leaders are frustrated.

“The fact that someone would spray paint it, they would dishonor it and now cut it down and throw it down the hill is a complete disrespect for humanity,” Williams said.

The memorial honors then 23-year-old Levi Harrington. Harrington was wrongfully accused of killing a police officer in 1882.

City leaders are trying to understand why someone would want to ruin the memorial.

“What we don’t know is that, did someone not realize it was there intentionally as a way to commemorate history that we’re not proud of, but that we think is important to acknowledge?” said Terry Rynard, director of KCMO Parks & Recreation. “Or did someone remove it and vandalize it because of what it did stand for?”

Meanwhile, some residents are questioning why the memorial is there.

On Facebook, one person commented, “Why is this even up?” Another wrote, “Not condoning this at all, but that goes for all statues that are being defaced and torn down.”

While officials are investigating what happening to this memorial, the Black Archives is finding another way to remember lynching victims by creating a mural.

“I mean, I feel like with this exhibition coming up, it’s just even better timing to see this, with all the hate that’s going around,” mural artist Charles Swavy said.

Kansas City police are investigating this vandalism. But for now, the Black Archives is anticipating its new mural exhibit.