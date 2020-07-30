Kansas City men charged in fatal shooting outside Independence gas station

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Two Kansas City men are facing charges in connection with a fatal shooting outside an Independence Seven Eleven store.

Korey Matlock, 18, and Sean Matlock, 20, are each charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of attempted robbery, all felonies.

According to court documents, police responded to a shooting at the Seven Eleven store in the 12300 block of E. US 40 Highway on July 27.

When officers arrived, they found 17-year-old SirJohn Harris shot to death in the parking lot.

Officers then reviewed surveillance video from the business and it allegedly showed a White Pontiac Grand Am drive into the parking lot and park close to the dumpster before a gold Pontiac Grand Am parked nearby.

Sean Matlock and the driver of the gold car appeared to be talking when the victim left the white car and approached the two.

Sean Matlock then pointed a gun at the driver of the gold car in what appeared to be a robbery, according to court documents.

The driver of the gold car then pulled out a gun and then began firing. Sean Matlock and Korey Matlock also began firing, according to the probable cause statement.

The two defendants and a third person walked back to the white Pontiac and find SirJohn Harris in the passenger seat suffering from gunshot wounds.

They allegedly left him in the parking lot and drove away.

The two defendants, another person and the victim went to the Seven Eleven to buy marijuana, according to detectives.

After the shooting, another person, who is not yet charged in the case, took one of the guns and hid it in Prairie Village before it was recovered and returned to Independence police.

A witness in the case told detectives that the defendants have a history of robbing drug dealers.

When questioned in the case, both defendants and the third person all admitted to going to the even Eleven to buy marijuana, but denied going to the business with the intention to commit a robbery.

Each defendant is being held in the Jackson County jail on $100,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.