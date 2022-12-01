BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Two Kansas City men are charged for shooting at a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper last month.

Chris Northcutt, 31, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, and tampering with physical evidence.

John P. Glock, Jr., 29, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and tampering with a motor vehicle.

The highway patrol says the charges stem from a shooting near I-70 and Adams Dairy Parkway on Nov. 19.

A trooper tried to stop a truck for speeding on I-70 when someone inside the truck shot at him.

The trooper wasn’t injured in the shooting.

Investigators later found the truck abandoned at a motel.

Video surveillance showed three people in the truck when they left it at the motel, according to the criminal complaint.

The court document also shows investigators tracked the suspects to a hotel where they rented a room. One of the suspects used a license that identified him as John Glock. Investigators then used cell phone video showing Northcutt was in the truck when the trooper tried to stop it.

