KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the Kansas City metro and surrounding areas brace for up to a foot of snowfall starting on Tuesday, people have already started squirreling away supplies.

The people who aren’t thinking ahead may come to regret it.

Ryan Donald is an assistant store manager at the Sutherlands on Wornall Road, a position giving him deep wisdom in the ways of human behavior in winter weather.

“Sixty degrees and we’re still selling ice melt,” Donald said.

“I’ve seen people in shorts. You wouldn’t think it’s going to be a storm coming. But we all know it’s definitely in the forecast. It’s coming,” Donald said.

“How many shovels are you selling. You’d think that everybody has a shovel around here,” FOX 4’s Jacob Kittilstad asked.

“You would think that but that’s not the case. I mean we sold today 15-20 shovels and it’s a 60-degree day,” Donald said.

“I was told when I got transferred to this store here a few years back that ‘Hey, even when it’s cold and snowy out, they can’t get out their driveways – they’ll walk here.’ And they do. I couldn’t believe it. They walk here to be able to get that ice melt to get out their driveways,” Donald said.

The last time more than 6-inches of snow fell in 24 hours in Kansas City was back on February 4, 2018.

Dan English, buying salt on Monday, said it is major memory for him.

“And I remember I couldn’t even drive into my neighborhood there was so much snow. I had to park my car in one of the parking lots in the plaza and walk home. And it was like a three hour walk because there was so much snow,” English said.

It’s not uncommon to remember those moments of unpreparedness because if you wait too long to buy something like snow melt.

“I’ll be out,” Donald said. “We’ll be out. If the snow comes in like it says and I feel like they say it’s going to come in like they say, I’m going to be out by noon.”

“The best way I can put this is like my grandmother used to say…” Donald said, referring to snow melt salt.

“‘It’s like putting an icing on a cake. You don’t have to put a lot of icing on a cake to make that cake taste good.’ I’m just being honest for you. That’s the best way I can put it.”

Kansas City, Missouri said Monday evening it’s planning some aggressive snow removal strategies starting on Tuesday including moving employees from different departments in the city to ‘snow operations’ through the end of the workweek.

