Kansas City metro in 46,500-job deficit from last year, February report says

In this file photo, a woman looks at signs at a store closed due to COVID-19 in Niles, Ill., Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is still working to recover tens of thousands of lost jobs after restrictions aimed at slowing the coronavirus pandemic cut work and shuttered businesses.

The Kansas City metro remains down more than 46,000 jobs in a year, an unemployment report released Wednesday by the state of Missouri shows.

Kansas City counted 1.06 million nonfarm jobs in February, off from 1.11 million in the same month last year, the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reports.

Leisure and hospitality shed the most positions during that period: more than 20,000.

Statewide, there were 130,000 fewer jobs in February compared to the previous year.

In Kansas City, the number of small businesses open decreased by about 23% over the last year, according to TrackTheRecover.org.

Many jobs, some hundreds at a time, have begun returning as restrictions ease and COVID-19 spread decreases. However, some will never return as businesses have moved or closed permanently.