Kansas City metro issues ‘stay-at-home’ order, extends Missouri school closures for next month

In foreground is new performing arts center; Bartle Hall is to left, Sprint Center is tto right, and Missouri River can be seen in background.

KANSAS CITY METRO — Officials with Jackson County, Johnson County, Kansas, Wyandotte County and the City of Kansas City have announced a “stay-at-home” order on March 21.

The order will go into effect on Tuesday, March 24 and last through April 24. It directs residents to stay at home except for essential needs.

Essential activities include the following:

Tasks essential to a person’s health and safety or to the health and safety of their family and close personal acquaintances

Obtaining necessary services or supplies

Assisting in food food preparation for delivery and carry out, or to pick up food or drink for carry out

To engage in outdoor activities while complying with social distancing

To perform work providing essential products and services

To care for a family member, close acquaintance or pet

“Essential activities” do not include weddings, funerals, wakes, memorial services, or similar gatherings.

“As community spread of COVID-19 continues throughout our region, we are taking aggressive action to flatten the curve and protect our most vulnerable brothers and sisters,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement. “We are asking our entire community to unite to prevent the spread of this virus and appreciate everyone’s cooperation during this time.”

According to the statement, all 14 school districts on the Missouri side of the metro will extend school closures through Friday, April 24, after a joint call between Lucas and the superintendents. This change pushes back the original date most had chosen of April 6.

“Our superintendents expressed their thanks to Mayor Lucas for his leadership in this coordinated, regional response,” Kenny Southwick, executive director of the Cooperating Schools of Greater Kansas City, said in a statement.

Each district will communicate individually with its community to let students, staff and families know what this means to them.

Daycares and early childhood programs remain exempt from this order.

The order comes just hours after St. Louis also announced a “stay-at-home” order for the city and county.

These orders goes beyond the 10-person gathering limit the Gov. Mike Parson announced for Missouri the same day.