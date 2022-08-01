INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — It isn’t the Mega Millions jackpot, but a Missouri man is feeling pretty lucky after winning $50,000.

He stopped at the QuikTrip at 2601 S. 291 Highway, in Independence.

According to a release from the Missouri Lottery, the man said a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket caught his eye recently.

“It was just sitting there, flapping in the wind a bit,” the player teased.

He said he bought the ticket and then drove to work.

“I sat in the parking lot and started scratching it off,” he said. “And the first space I scratched off, I won $1,000!”

Already excited by that win, he continued scratching the rest of the ticket.

“I had to get my calculator to add it all up,” he joked. “But $50,000! Wow!”

The winner also went on to say he plans to use the winnings to pay off his house.

