Kansas City metro shatters record for new COVID cases on 100th day of pandemic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The counties surrounding Kansas City reported 193 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, topping the previous record of 164.

The number of patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 also continues to increase at a pair of Independence long-term care facilities.

Numbers released Friday show the number of infected residents at Independence Manor has grown to 43.

Kim Frost, whose mother lives at the facility, said they informed families that 13 staff members have also tested positive, for a total of 56 cases, up from 39 on Monday.

At The Groves, another Independence care facility, 37 patients and an unknown number employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Obviously, most folks who live in a long-term care facility don’t get out and travel in the public, which means that’s coming from the outside to them, which means it’s still going on in the outside world,” Independence Fire Chief Doug Short said.

Short is incident commander for the disaster and is working with both facilities to make sure they have the necessary equipment, testing and personnel.

“They realize the situation that they are dealing with and have been very forthcoming with the information and trying to do the right things,” he said.

Frost got a chance to talk to her mom at the hospital after she was transported from Independence Manor Care Center. Susanne Perry, 70, has double pneumonia and confirmed COVID-19.

“She just keeps saying she’s tired, she wants to sleep, and she hurts. Now my mother who I thought was safe because she had been locked down and not able to see anybody for 3 months now has it,” Frost said.

Now that Frost’s mother is back at Independence Manor, it’s been harder to get updates on her condition. The facility, like most throughout the country, is still on lockdown.

A pizza delivery driver departed Independence Manor on Friday just moments before an ambulance arrived to transport another patient.

Frost is hopeful her mother will pull through. But she said the new outbreaks are forcing her to have second thoughts about people’s desires to try to return to life as normal.

“You are risking them for their own comfort. Maybe we ought to slow down this opening because we could have a lot more deaths on our hands just because we want to hurry and get this done,” she said.