Kansas City metro still growing despite pandemic, analysis shows

News

by: Kansas City Business Journal,

Posted: / Updated:
Picture of downtown Kansas City skyline from the south
Countdown to the Big Game! #RUNITBACK
February 07 2021 05:30 pm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is bucking a national trend of a steep decline in the value of commercial buildings and multifamily housing construction starts in 2020. 

Nationwide, construction starts totaled $193.4 billion, down 20% compared with 2019, according to Dodge Data & Analytics. The New Jersey-based company, which provides commercial construction project data, market forecasting and analytics, analyzed the 20-largest metropolitan areas.

Only three metros posted gains during 2020: Kansas City, Phoenix and Denver. 

Phoenix saw the largest increase in construction starts dollars, with 32%, followed by Kansas City, 20%, and Denver, 17%.

In 2020, developers unveiled transformative plans for visible buildings and properties not just in downtown Kansas City but throughout the area. 2021 looks to be no different.

Share this story

Popular

Latest

More News