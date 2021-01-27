Kansas City metro still growing despite pandemic, analysis shows

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City metro is bucking a national trend of a steep decline in the value of commercial buildings and multifamily housing construction starts in 2020.

Nationwide, construction starts totaled $193.4 billion, down 20% compared with 2019, according to Dodge Data & Analytics. The New Jersey-based company, which provides commercial construction project data, market forecasting and analytics, analyzed the 20-largest metropolitan areas.

Only three metros posted gains during 2020: Kansas City, Phoenix and Denver.

Phoenix saw the largest increase in construction starts dollars, with 32%, followed by Kansas City, 20%, and Denver, 17%.

In 2020, developers unveiled transformative plans for visible buildings and properties not just in downtown Kansas City but throughout the area. 2021 looks to be no different.