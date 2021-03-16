Kansas City metro VAs offer walk-in vaccinations for vets with no appointments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Veterans are getting the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday without an appointment in Kansas City and Leavenworth, Kansas after receiving new shipments.

The walk-ins are designed to make the inoculations even more convenient for veterans of all ages. The medical center’s director says the VA expects to give about 1,200 inoculations this week alone.

“We are doing first dose Pfizer vaccinations,” David Isaacks, VA medical center director, said. “But we are also looking at doing hours in the afternoon, as well as into the early evening, to make it more convenient for veterans.”

This is the first time the Kansas City VA Medical Center has offered walk-in immunizations. Veterans can show up today, March 16, from noon to 7 p.m. and on Thursday, March 18, from 8:30 a.m to 3 p.m.

The Pfizer shots are administered at the VA Honor Annex, near 43rd Street and Northern Avenue.

The Leavenworth VA Medical Center also announced walk-ins after it received a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Veterans can show up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. starting today, March 16, through March 18. Workers expect to administer 200 doses each day while supplies last.

The Leavenworth center is located at 4101 S. 4th St.

Veterans can still make appointments to guarantee they will receive shots.

So far, Kansas City’s VA says it has given out more than 29,000 doses of all three approved vaccines. Leavenworth isn’t far behind at 21,000.