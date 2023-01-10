KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is tracking homicide cases in Kansas City, Missouri following the previous three deadliest years on record in 2020 (179), 2021 (157), and 2022 (169).

In 2022, Kansas City surpassed 2020’s homicide count in December, setting a second-worst year for homicides.

FOX4 contacted the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office and Kansas City, Missouri Police Department for updates on suspects charged in homicides this year.

The FOX4 Kansas City, Missouri Homicide Tracker is updated weekly.

View details including photos, locations and previous news coverage in this interactive map and in the list below.



January – 3 killed to date

January 8 – An unidentified man was shot in the 1600 block of East 77th Terrace. He later died at a hospital.

January 8 – An unidentified man and a woman were shot at a house in the 2000 block of East 73rd Street. The man died at the scene and the woman later died at a hospital.