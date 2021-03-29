Kansas City plans April memorial to honor those who died from COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Am upcoming tribute will honor everyone from Kansas City, Missouri, who died during the COVID-19 pandemic next month.

Kansas City is planning to hold the KC COVID-19 Memorial Tribute at the National WWI Museum and Memorial on April 10. The event will take place from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The parks department plans to place candles along the Museum and Memorial’s Mall. Each candle will represent one person from Kansas City who lost their battle with COVID-19.

The drive-thru event will be open to the public. Visitors can travel past the candles while listening to a program broadcast over the radio on FM 100.5. It will include messages from Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, U.S. Representative Emmanuel Cleaver II, and Bert Malone, with the Missouri Public Health Association. The Kansas City Women’s Chorus will also be featured in the program.

The Downtown Marriott Hotel will also show a candle on the side of its building.

“This memorial will provide a dedicated space for our community to grieve and remember those we’ve lost in this difficult year,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said. “This pandemic has devastated our community in many ways, but the mothers, fathers, siblings, partners, and friends who are no longer with us today due to this virus have left the deepest wound. I grieve with members of our community who have been impacted so directly by COVID-19, and I keep them in my prayers.”

So far, 540-people from Kansas City, Missouri, have lost their fights with COVID-19.