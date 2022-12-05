KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The search for the next Kansas City police chief is down to three finalists.

A source with knowledge of the search confirmed to FOX4 on Monday the names of the three candidates who remain in the running.

They include one internal candidate and two candidates from out of town.

Major Stacey Graves is a veteran of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. Graves has been a member of KCPD for more than 25 years. She earned a degree in Administration of Justice from UMKC in 1997, and an EMBA in Leadership from Benedictine College, according to her Linked In profile.

DeShawn Beaufort is from the Philadelphia area. He’s worked with the Philadelphia Police Department for more than 24 years. Beaufort has a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership as well as a Masters in Business Administration.

Scott Ebner is a retired lieutenant colonel and Deputy Superintendent of Administration for the New Jersey State Police.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted Monday morning about what he believes are essential traits for the next police chief.

Lucas said the ability to communicate in and with all city neighborhoods is mandatory, especially the neighborhoods most impacted by violence.

The board is also looking for someone who can excel when it comes to innovation in crime fighting. Fiscal responsibility and strong relations with other officers inside the police department are also needed.

The public is invited to meet all three finalists during a public forum on Saturday, Dec. 10. The meeting will be held at the Robert J. Mohart Multipurpose Center at 3200 Wayne Avenue. The forum begins at 10 a.m.

The hiring comes after Rick Smith retired in April. Chief Joe Mabin was named interim police chief and has been in charge of the department for the past six months. At the time Mabin said he would not apply for the position.

