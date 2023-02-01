KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a late-night homicide that occurred Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 10:45 p.m. at the 2400 block of 24th and Brighton Avenue and found a victim inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS responded and declared the victim dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide detectives at 816-234-5043. Or you can remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.