Kansas City Missouri to offer COVID-19 pop-up testing this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department has set up four pop-up testing sites for KCMO residents who want to be tested for COVID-19.

Kansas City is one of eight areas in Missouri selected for targeted testing. Public health leaders hope the pop-up clinics will help meet testing needs in Kansas City, especially for residents in zip codes 64106, 64123, 64124, 64126, 64127.



Testing will be available at no cost on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, April 27-29. Residents who want to be tested must register in advance, do not need to have symptoms, and be at least seven-years old.



The health department coordinated with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (MDHSS), Swope Health Services, Samuel U. Rogers Health Clinic, and members of the city council to coordinate drive-through testing at the following locations:

Antioch Crossing parking garage (behind the former Sears store)

(clinic run by Samuel U Rodgers Health Clinic FQHC)

5415 NE Antioch Rd, Kansas City, MO 64119

Monday only, 11:00 a.m. – 4:00 pm



Sun Fresh Grocery Store parking lot

(clinic run by KCMO Health Dept.)

3110 Prospect Kansas City, MO 64109

Monday 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Tuesday & Wednesday, 9:00 am – 6:00 pm



KIPP Endeavor Academy Charter School

(clinic run by Swope Health Services FQHC)

2700 E 18th St, Kansas City, MO 64127

Tuesday & Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 pm



Independence Boulevard Christian Church

(clinic run by Samuel U Rodgers Health Clinic FQHC)

606 Gladstone Blvd. Kansas City, MO 64124

Wednesday only, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 pm



The testing will involve using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose and can be uncomfortable. Residents attending the drive-through or walk-up clinics should look for directions at the site and follow physical distancing measures.

“We know there are populations in our city and state that face more obstacles than others as they try to get tested or seek help for COVID-19. Some have transportation issues; many don’t have health insurance to pay for a test or may wait until they are in critical condition because of medical costs,” said Frank Thompson, Kansas City, Mo. Health Dept. deputy director. “As the response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues, these longstanding social disparities have the potential to allow the disease to spread undetected. We must reach our medically underserved populations with COVID-19 testing resources.”



To receive an appointment time and confirmation number, complete this registration form.

Kansas City obtained 500 test kits for this three-day testing initiative to test KCMO residents. Test supplies are limited.