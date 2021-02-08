Kansas City, Mo., delays trash pickup one day this week due to winter weather

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Winter weather that started over the weekend and will persist into the coming days led Kansas City to push trash and recycling collection by one day this week.

The city says in a news release that it conducted snow operations all weekend, and reassigned numerous workers to salt and plow roads on Monday.

The city says that 130 workers started winter road work on Sunday night, and 200 will be salting and plowing roads on Monday.

If you had a bulky item pickup scheduled for Monday, it will be delayed by at least one day, but the city says to leave your items on the curb and they will be picked up by this weekend. If your trash pickup normally occurs on Friday, this week it’ll happen on Saturday.

Check on road conditions and whether a snow plow has been over your route here.