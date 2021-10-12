Kansas City mom asking people to slow down after losing daughter in Monday crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri mom is making a plea for people to stop speeding after her daughter died in a Monday afternoon crash.

Mother’s Day is special for every mom but especially for Anna Hixon.

“My daughter, Kayla Whitney was born on Mother’s Day. She was everything,” Hixon said. “After she left, I heard sirens, but I didn’t think anything of it.”

Hixon said Whitney, 22, had just left with her 17-year-old boyfriend. FOX4 is not naming him since he’s a minor and police haven’t released that information.

According to witnesses and evidence at the scene, officers say the teen was driving at a high rate of speed and hit a light pole near East 23rd Street and Wheeling Avenue. He was hospitalized but Whitney died at the scene only about a mile from her home.

“She wanted to live,” Hixon said. “She wanted to see her nephew grow up.”

Amanda Woodars went to East High School with Whitney. They’ve been best friends for 10 years.

“It’s hurting everyone,” Woodars said. “The whole school knows about it, and everybody’s hurting over it.”

A KCPD narrative lists the 17-year-old as the suspect but no charges have been announced.

Hixon said her daughter wanted to go back to school and buy a house. She said Whitney wanted to become an X-ray technician.

Now, her mom has a message for drivers.

“Slow down,” Hixon said. “You never know. She just left here.”