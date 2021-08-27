Kansas City mom pleads guilty to killing 8-year-old son, assaulting her second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Platte County woman who killed one son and attempted to kill her other child pleaded guilty to second degree murder and assault.

Aushena Warren, 33, admitted she drowned her 8-year-old son in a bathtub of their home in June 2017. She also admitted that she tried to kill her 6-year-old son the same morning. The crimes happened while Warren’s husband was at work. The couple’s 6-year-old called his father for help, but he didn’t get home in time.

Investigators said that after Warren killed her son, she drove to the Kit Bond Bridge and jumped. The Kansas City Fire Department happened to be conducting water rescue training near the bridge, and rescued her.

Investigators said they searched Warren’s cell phone and determined that she used it to look up information about drownings and suffocating someone. They also said Warren left a note at the crime scene apologizing and claiming she killed her son because of a “financial crisis.”

Prosecutor Eric Zahnd said the plea spared her surviving child from testifying against her at trial. Zahnd said he also plans to ask a judge to sentence Warren to life in prison.

“It’s almost impossible to comprehend the trauma this six-year-old boy has experienced as a result of his mother trying to kill him. And it’s even sadder to think about his older brother’s life being extinguished at age eight by his own mother,” Zahnd said.

Warren will be sentenced November 2, 2021.