Kansas City Monarchs allowing fans to bring their dogs out for baseball game this Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nothing like some baseball with your best furry friend.

The Kansas City Monarchs announced it’s having the first “Bark in the Park” of the season this Sunday, May 23, where fans can bring their dogs for some afternoon baseball.

The team said all dogs must be current on all shots and must remains on a lease at all times.

Dogs must be 12 weeks or older and must be fine around other dogs.

Owners are responsible for picking up after their dog as well.

There is no extra fee if you choose to bring your dog.

The gates open at noon and the game starts at 1 p.m.

