Kansas City mother says 13-year-old daughter missing for nearly two weeks found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo.— A 13-year-old girl has been found after missing for nearly two weeks.

Shamarian Baker’s family announced on social media that she had been found right after FOX4 aired her story.

***Previous Story***

The teen’s cousin said she believes Baker could be in trouble.

“I understand there are certain things or whatever they say they need for an Amber Alert but I feel like she meets it. She’s been missing, for over a week,” said Jamila Taylor. “With all the human trafficking that’s going on out here, the sex trafficking, the sex rings they have going on, something needs to be done.”

Baker, who is set to begin eighth grade was last seen leaving Victoria’s Nail Salon near E. 11th Street and Brooklyn Avenue, not too far from where she lives.

Her mother said it is unlike the teen to leave.

“It’s unlikely because she is quiet and she stays to herself, she doesn’t even have many friends so I don’t even understand how this could happen,” said the teen’s mother, Shameika Dyson. “This is my first time. I’m lost. I’m upset. I just don’t know what to do.”

Family said she was last seen with two female friends. They say they have contacted her known friends and even boyfriend since she was last seen.

Her social media and phone activity have gone cold.

With very little clues they are hoping police and community will help fill the gap.

“A detective called me today and told me they are just now sending a car out to check the cameras and it’s been nine days. Then he went on vacation for a week and had my daughter’s file sitting on his desk and he didn’t even pass it on,” Dyson said.

Police tell FOX4 they have not received any new information in the case and they are currently classifying Baker as a missing/runaway.

“I’m just praying that she comes home safe, I just don’t want to think outside of the box and think of anything else. Just bring her home safe,” Dyson said.

Baker stands 5’2 and weighs 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, black pants and black earrings.

Anyone who sees Baker or knows her whereabouts is urged to call KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136 or 816-234-5111.

“She’s 13. I feel like there’s more things as far as for me that law enforcement could be doing,” Taylor said. “Instead of her getting ready for school, we are hitting the pavement looking for her.”