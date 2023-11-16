KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Kansas City that left one person dead.

The crash was reported around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on E. 67th Street, just east of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

MSHP says the crash happened as the driver of a Harley Davidson was traveling east on 67th Street and the driver of a Dodge Ram entered the street northbound from a private drive, causing the motorcyclist to strike the vehicle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as 48-year-old Nicklaus Cianciarulo, of Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash remains under investigation.