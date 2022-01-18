Kansas City Municipal Court going virtual due to rise in COVID-19 cases

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Municipal Court will be temporarily closing and moving to virtual operations until Wednesday, Jan. 26, due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The court said all cases will be continued for at least 30 days.

Arrangements for those in custody will be held through video from the detention facilities.

The court is working to process email filings and information requests remotely. A small number will be allowed inside periodically to check mail and faxes and process the drop box payments.

The court said to expect longer than normal response times.



