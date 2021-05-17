Kansas City Municipal Court to operate on hybrid schedule starting in June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri’s Municipal Court will operate with a mix of virtual and in-person hearings beginning June 1, 2021.

The court calls this its “new normal.”

Beginning June 1, all hearings for cases involving domestic violence will be held in person.

Trials, treatment courts, in-custody proceedings, probation violation hearings and Legal Aid dockets will also resume in-person hearings on June 1.

On June 7, all new cases, except those involving domestic violence, will be handled with virtual hearings.

You can find information about virtual hearings and dial in information online. The court has virtual hearing kiosks at the customer service windows for anyone who does not have computer or phone access.

You also have the right to request an in-person court date or by calling 816-513-2700.

MISSED HEARINGS STARTING IN JUNE

If you miss your first-appearance virtual hearing or you missed a virtual hearing during the pandemic, you will receive a summons by mail ordering you to come to an in-person hearing.

The summons will be sent to your address on file.

If you miss any in-person court date, the court will issue a failure to appear warrant for your arrest.

MISSED HEARINGS BEFORE JUNE

If you’ve missed a hearing during the pandemic, the court asks you to take care of it before the end of the month. The options you have are as follows:

Attend a virtual walk-in docket. You may ask for a new court date, more time to complete court ordered classes and community service, to do community service instead of paying your fine or to recall your warrant. Virtual walk-in docket links can be scheduled online and are for defendants who do not have an attorney.

Pay a fine. If your case is payable, you do not need to go to court, and can instead choose to please guilty. Pay the ticket online with a debit or credit card, or by mail. Payment can also be dropped into the drop box in the lobby.

Request a payment plan. If you need more time to pay a fine or have fines that are past-due, you an request a payment plan. By emailing: MCPayment@kcmo.org.

Behind on probation or treatment plan Contact your probation officer



During the pandemic, all hearings were held virtually, except for trials. The court did not issue warrants for missing virtual hearings. That all stops June 1.

Starting June 1, the court will begin issuing warrants for these issues.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android