Kansas City Museum reopens to the public for first time in seven years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It took seven years to remodel the Kansas City Museum. Today, it reopens to the public.

First, the museum had to raise the money, then they had to shore up the architecture of the house, Secondly, the staff had to clean up the rooms and figure out how to turn it into a first-class museum. And they’ve succeeded in creating a crown jewel that honors Kansas City’s past.

“It took money, passion, support, and time,” Kansas City Museum executive director Anna Mari Tutera said.

Anna Marie Tutera was hired seven years ago with a major task, find $22-million dollars and take Corinthian Hall back to its glory days.

One of the rooms inside the mansion was built in 1910 by RA Long, the rich lumber baron and philanthropist who helped shape Kansas City. He and his family lived here for a while and then in 1939, his family donated it to the city to be turned into a museum.

For decades, people came here to learn about the city. But it fell into disrepair and they shut it down in 2015.

Fast forward to today, they are ready to reopen it. They have refurbished every inch of space inside.

At the bottom floor sits a soda fountain they plan to open next year. On the first floor are exhibits about the Long family inside elegant rooms restored to the way they looked 100 years ago. And on the top two floors are exhibits detailing the history of our city from Native Americans to the Civil War to the Great Flood of 1951 to the people shaping our city today.

This is just the start.

There are four other buildings on this property they plan to also renovate in the years ahead.

“I’m overwhelmed by the beauty and all the attention to detail and it’s only when I go into the other buildings, which we need to restore and renovate,” Marie Tutera “I have that sinking feeling that I had when I first stepped in the Corinthian hall thinking, this is really gonna take a lot of time.

The museum is opening up the main estate, and Corinthian Hall, Thursday at noon.

The Museum will be open Thursdays through Sundays to start, and it’s free to get in.

Due to COVID restrictions, tourist will need to go to kansascitymuseum.org to reserve your time slot today.

The event is already sold out for the first weekend.