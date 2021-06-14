Kansas City musician recognized by UN, working on an album with Tech N9ne and Billie Eilish

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local musician AY Young has come a long way from performing impromptu concerts on Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

Last January, Young was invited to perform during President Joe Biden’s inaugural celebrations in Washington, D.C.

“I mean I was there and I’m this kid from Kansas City and there’s Lady Gaga and all these people, Katy Perry, so yeah, the audience is getting bigger,” Young told FOX4.

Young’s unique performances caught the attention of titans in entertainment and government because of the power behind his music. All of his shows use solar energy.

“We’re gonna reach billions of people and we’re gonna make an impact.”

On the strength of being appointed a United Nations Youth Leader for Sustainable Development, Young is now working on a 17-track album with some of the biggest names in the industry.

Tech N9ne has already collaborated with Young for a song addressing the issue of poverty.

Young admits the sudden attention and adulation, for both his music and commitment to renewable energy, can be overwhelming.

“In 2012, when I was doing this, people weren’t doing it, it was unheard of,” Young explained. “It wasn’t until last year people were like ‘That’s a sustainable artist!’, you know?”

