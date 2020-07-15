Kansas City musician recounts disturbing attack, shooting caught on camera

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The victim of a disturbing scene caught on camera in Kansas City is speaking out following the attack.

The assault was sudden and violent. Chris Nickens was hit over the head, shot and possibly stabbed in his front yard.

The attack happened June 25 near 31st Street and Highland Avenue.

“I am unsettled. It’s just a sad, sad thing. You can be at your own home and become a victim,” Nickens said.

Nickens is a well-known saxophone player of 30 years, who uses the stage name “C-Note. He said he uses his craft to motivate and inspire people around the metro.

The day of the attack he was preparing to perform at a funeral at Serenity Funeral Home.

Nickens said he was caught by surprise and couldn’t react.

He went to the hospital where doctors removed a bullet from his shoulder area. He also has several lacerations on his head and loss of hearing in one ear.

“There are a lot of emotions, but I am grateful that you aren’t doing a different type of story. You could be doing a story about a man killed in his own front yard, so I am grateful for that,” Nickens said.

Nickens said even with trauma to his shoulder area, he’s still able to perform.

The Kansas City area music community is also supporting their fellow musician through a benefit concert and collecting donations to assist his family.

Nickens said he’s not only thankful to be alive, but in the position to continue sharing his musical craft.

KCPD released video of the attack, captured by Nickens’ doorbell camera. They’re asking the public for assistance to catch the attackers.

“We just want some closure and, you know, I think my family deserves that,” Nickens said.

If you know who the suspects are, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.