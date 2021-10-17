Kansas City native Betty Lynn, known for role as Thelma Lou, dies at 95

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CULVER CITY, Calif. — Kansas City native Betty Lynn, best known for her portrayal as Thelma Lou on The Andy Griffith Show, died Saturday at the age of 95.

Lynn was born in Kansas City, Mo., but spent most of her adult life in California. She appeared in 26 episodes as Barney Fife’s girlfriend.

According to The Andy Griffith Museum, Lynn had a brief illness before dying.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Betty Lynn Scholarship Endowment are requested to be made in her honor. The scholarship helps students pursuing careers in dance or acting.

In 2007, Lynn was inducted into the Missouri Walk of Fame in Marshfield, Missouri.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest

More News

Digital First

More digital first