Kansas City native, track star Erycka Fisher tackles Ultimate Tag

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two-time All-American track star Erycka Fisher is getting the ultimate chance to show off her terrific track skills. The Kansas City native and Park University alum will be on the show Ultimate Tag Wednesday, May 27 right here on FOX4.

Fisher lives in Texas but is back in KC visiting relatives. As she and FOX4’s Rob Collins dodged raindrops at Park University, she talked about trying to dodge the taggers. Those are the folks trying to catch her on the show. They’re fit, fired up, and at times, ferocious. Fisher says the experience was exhilarating, but certainly not what she expected.

ULTIMATE TAG: Derek Watt (R) with a contestant in the “Real Men Do Cry” episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, May 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX.

ULTIMATE TAG: Atomic Ant (Lorena Abreu, R) chases a contestant in the “Real Men Do Cry” episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, May 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX.

ULTIMATE TAG: The Kid (Corbin Reinhardt, R) chases a contestant in the “Real Men Do Cry” episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, May 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX.

ULTIMATE TAG: Atomic Ant (Lorena Abreu, R) chases a contestant in the “Real Men Do Cry” episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, May 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX.

ULTIMATE TAG: The Kid (Corbin Reinhardt, R) chases a contestant in the “Real Men Do Cry” episode of ULTIMATE TAG airing Wednesday, May 27 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr: Michael Becker / FOX.



“I thought it was gonna be like tag where you just tag someone, not professional parkour taggers jumping over stuff and growling at you, going over obstacle courses, being 30 feet up in the air without any type of harness,” Fisher said. “So, yeah, it was way different than I expected.”

Fisher says she’s afraid of heights and that viewers will probably get a bit of a laugh during a certain part of the competition.

Watch Ultimate Tag Wednesdays on FOX4 at 8 p.m.