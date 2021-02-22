Kansas City neighbors protesting rezoning efforts at 29th and Belleview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City neighborhood is protesting a rezoning effort they call “gentrification.”

The neighborhood at W. 29th Street and Belleview Avenue in Kansas City is full of Hispanic history and 100-year-old homes.

The normally quiet neighborhood on Kansas City’s west side was busier Sunday as neighbors took to the streets to protest a new development.

Developers want to build nine townhomes on within the next three months. However, the people who live in the area said the new development will raise their taxes and bring more traffic.

Caleb Buland is in charge of development for the project. He said his company Exact Architects welcomes the discussion.

“I think it’s always a collaboration, so every project we have done in town, we like the feedback,“ Caleb Buland said.

Residents said the company’s effort to reach out them before proposing the build was lackluster.

On Sunday, they took to the streets to make sure their voices were heard.

“We feel like we are being bulldozed like this is just going to happen whether we like it or not and we’re not gonna stand for it,“ Kathy Tinoco said.

Residents plan to continue their protest at the zoning meeting on March 2 unless they can reach a compromise.

Developers said they’ll be happy to look for solutions.

“We will talk to the council members we will talk to the neighborhood leaders and we will try and understand how to make it a collaborative process that at the end of the day putting some really cool new housing options,“ Buland said.

Neighbors tell FOX4 they would welcome single-family homes because they believe homeowners are more invested in their neighborhoods than renters.

