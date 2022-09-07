KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A house fire over the weekend is raising more concerns for people in one Kansas City neighborhood. Neighbors say a faulty fire hydrant increased the time for crews to put out the fire.

The fire happened Saturday near N.W. Hutson Road and N.W. 58th Terrace in the Northland.

“It turned in to something worse than it probably should’ve been,” said Arnell Willoughby, who lives in the neighborhood.

Several neighbors claim a semitrailer driver ran into the fire hydrant weeks ago. Residents reported the problem to 311, the city’s hot line, but they said the fire hydrant never got fixed.

“They came, and they put a sign up, the little flashing light and they marked the streets, but they never came back and it was constantly running,” Willoughby said.

Weeks later, a fire broke out a home on Huston Road. The closest working hydrant was three blocks away.

“They had a bunch of pumper trucks to bring water, and that’s an issue because it’s the only hydrant here, and you have all these houses here,” Willoughby said. “Anything can happen to any one of us.”

“You would think this is something that would be fixed, and it’s been reported before so we would assume it would be fixed,” said Lennon Bone, who lives in the neighborhood.

FOX4 saw city crews were out replacing the hydrant Wednesday, but the community said the faulty hydrant delayed firefighters from putting out the flames over the weekend.

The Kansas City Fire Department said that faulty hydrant didn’t impact their work. KCFD sent a statement saying:

“Our crews are prepared and train for these incidents regularly. In this particular incident, our thoughts are with the family in the loss of the two family pet dogs that perished due to the carbon monoxide exposure from the fire in the home.

“The hydrants near the home had low pressure, and crews obtained water from another hydrant a few houses away to assist in extinguishing the home. We often obtain multiple water sources as a precaution in incidents like this one.

“This fire did not pose any extraordinary issues. Our apparatus’ carry 500 gallons of water on the pumpers and 250 gallons on a ladder truck. This allows the crews to start putting the fire out without the need for a hydrant immediately. In total, on the scene that day, approximately 2,500 gallons of water were available to assist firefighters on in the tanks of the fire apparatus at this incident.

“There is approximately one fire hydrant every five houses in this neighborhood, and crews quickly secured a hydrant with ample pressure down the street, causing no hindering factors to extinguish this fire. Again, we empathize with the loss of any family pets.”

