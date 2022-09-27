KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The community still has questions while police investigate a triple shooting that happened Monday on Kansas City’s east side.

Three people, including a child under the age of five, were shot inside a home at 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue.

Some people in the neighborhood told FOX4 they hear sirens often, but they never expected this outcome.

“For me, it all comes down to the same thing,” neighbor Aundrey Williams said. “The people that you hang around, the decision you make in your life — they dictate everything that happens in your life.”

Details behind the deadly triple shooting remain unknown, but the community said one thing is for sure: The gun violence needs to stop.

Kansas City, Missouri, police said four people were inside the home. Three were shot.

The child shot is still in critical condition as of Tuesday. An adult was killed; police have not released the victim’s name yet. Another adult was also shot but is expected to be OK, and there was also another child in the home who was not injured.

But as for who pulled the trigger and why, that’s still up in the air.

“The only reason your life is going that way where you got to murder and kill anyone is because you put yourself in a position where there’s no return,” Williams said.

Williams lives a block over from where the shooting happened and said he thought there was a fire at first.

“Things could be better, but people make bad decisions,” Williams said. “So I just try my best to make better ones and hopefully keep my home safe to my best ability.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. All tips are anonymous and could lead to a $25,000 reward.

