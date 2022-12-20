KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An intersection on Kansas City’s eastside has neighbors concerned. This comes after a woman and her daughter were nearly involved in a bad crash at the crossing Monday night.

Kim Johnson is happy to be here after avoiding what could have been a terrible wreck.

“So there was another car that was coming down E. 44th Terrace. We were coming down Westridge. It did not stop because there’s not a stop sign or a yield sign on this corner. My daughter and I fishtailed; she slammed on the breaks,” Johnson said.

Johnson lives in the area and said before construction started here, there was signage. But now she fears the worst will happen unless something is done.

“Both my daughter and I have been in really bad accidents in the past in the winter due to negligence of city streets,” she said.

A spokesperson for the City of Kansas City gave FOX4 this statement:

“Public Works has no record of a yield sign existing in this location now or in the past. There is a stop sign at E. 43rd & Westridge along with a yield at E. 45th & Westridge. The stop sign is located right outside of a market parking lot.”

It’s a response that doesn’t sit well with Johnson.

“The city needs to take responsibility. There needs to be better lighting. There needs to be a street sign,” Johnson said.

