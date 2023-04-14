KANSAS CITY, Mo. —A local nonprofit is raffling off big prizes to help to raise money to support individuals leaving prison and returning home to Kansas City.

The Second Chance Risk Reduction Center, supported by the Kansas City Metropolitan Crime Commission, is raffling off two big pize packages to support their reintegration efforts.

Since 2008, the Second Chance program has been helping residents returning home after incarceration find employment, secure housing and reunite with their family.

For National Second Chance Month the center will raffle off a Royals prize package that includes four tickets to the Community America Crown Club for the Royals game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 17. The prize also includes in-seat food and drink services at the game, as well as a bat signed by Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

The center will also raffle off a pair of tickets to the to the Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel concert at Arrowhead Stadium on Aug. 19. The prize includes access to the Founder’s Club with free food and drinks before and during the show.

Raffle tickets can be purchased on the Second Chance Risk Reduction Center’s website. Winners will be drawn on Monday, May 1.