A Kansas City nonprofit is shoring up state support to ensure a fairy-tale ending for Walt Disney‘s original animation studio along the Troost Avenue corridor.

The Missouri Development Finance Board later this month could vote on a $500,000 state tax credit application submitted by Thank You Walt Disney Inc.

Next year, the nonprofit hopes to begin an approximately $7 million rehabilitation of the historic Laugh-O-Gram Building at 1127 E. 31st St., just off Troost. The board heard an informational presentation on the project this week, after the city applied for the tax credits on the volunteer group’s behalf in November.

Launched by developer Butch Rigby, Thank You Walt Disney has owned and preserved the Laugh-O-Gram Building, also known as the McConahay Building, since 1996.

The two-story, 10,000-square-foot structure was where Disney, at age 20, started the Laugh-O-Gram Studio in 1922 and, with animator Ub Iwerks, conceived the idea for Mickey Mouse.