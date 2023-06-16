KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Braid by braid, a new nonprofit is making sure kids in the foster care system look and feel their best.

“Our main thing is just love,” said Aisha Walker, the founder of The Walker Foundation, which helps kids in foster and adoption care get free hair services. “The inspiration was my mother. She lost all of her hair due to alopecia. We started by making customized wigs for women, and then it moved over to children.”

The nonprofit also helps children who have disabilities, traumatic brain injuries, or experiencing homelessness.

Data from the state of Missouri shows 15% of kids in the foster care system are Black.

Walker said that when parents of different races adopt or foster them, they’re unfamiliar with how to care for their hair.

“They don’t know the products. They don’t know the styles,” she said.

Lance Wilson with KVC Kansas, a different nonprofit that provides foster care services, added that,

“Hair care is definitely one of the things that can really help a foster parent’s budget. One of the big needs for our foster families is for kids who have textured hair. It’s expensive,” Wilson said.

He’s not wrong. Hair products and styling can cost hundreds of dollars. Not only that but, depending on the style or type of braids kids receive, they can be sitting in a cosmetologist’s chair from one to eight hours.

Something else The Walker Foundation provides is free classes to foster and adoptive parents, teaching them how to style textured hair.

Tanya Brady, who’s both a foster and adoptive mom to four kids, said,

“It’s helped them to know that I care enough to learn whatever I need to learn in order to do what’s best for them,” she said.

Walker’s nonprofit also holds monthly events and will soon be in the Kansas City Public School District, helping more children look and feel their best.

“It’s amazing to be able to see the confidence of the children, and also see them happy,” she said.

Right now, both Kansas and Missouri are at crisis levels when it comes to kids in foster care. More than 13,000 Missouri kids are in the system alongside 5,000+ Kansas kids, according to data from AdoptUSKids.org.

Missouri is ranked the 10th worst state for the number of kids in the foster care system.