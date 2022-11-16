KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A metro organization will directly benefit from MacKenzie Scott’s decision to donate nearly $2 billion to charities this year.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City announced it received $1 million from Scott.

The organization said the donation is the largest unrestricted single contribution in the Urban League of Greater Kansas City’s 102-year history.

The Urban League of Greater Kansas City works to enable African Americans and other disadvantaged people to achieve economic stability, power, and civil rights.

“We will use the gift to strengthen our capacity to advance our civil rights mission and continue to ensure that our programs remain a viable resource for those we serve,” Gwen Grant, President and CEO said. “On the social justice front, our equal justice initiatives remain paramount to bridging the Black/white wealth gap and addressing many of the divisive tactics that serve to slow the implementation of true systems change.”

Since Scott divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019, Forbes estimates Scott has donated more than $14 billion to more than 1,500 organizations.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.