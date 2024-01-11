KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The frigid temperatures we’re expecting this weekend are potentially dangerous for people and animals.

Animal rescue workers in the Kansas City area are already on the streets, answering calls about pets left out in the cold. Two nonprofits are urging pet owners to bring their dogs and cats inside until it warms up.

These missions for Pet Resource Center of Kansas City begin anytime the weather is cold. Outreach workers are responding to calls and spotting pets in need as they drive, too.

On Thursday, workers discovered King, a pit bull who seemed happy to get a coat and paw covers.

Pet Resource Center veterinarian Dr. Melia Washington said dogs and cats need to be kept inside this weekend for their own safety.

“They can get frostbite. They can freeze to death,” Washington said. “All of those things can happen to animals. It’s our jobs to help people understand and how to do it safely.”

Pet Resource Center volunteers can contact Kansas City animal control concerning serious abuse or neglect.

Tori Fugate, spokesperson with KC Pet Project, said animal control sees a 20% uptick in calls for help with it’s this cold.

One of them came Monday when animal control officers had to take five outdoor dogs into custody after they were found without enough shelter from the cold.

“The owner didn’t come into compliance,” Fugate said. “We were able to obtain those dogs that were outside. Their needs were not being met.”

KC Pet Project also has tips for taking dogs on walks or letting them outside to use the bathroom. Dog owners should exercise caution on walks and pay attention to any signs of injury. When you return inside, wipe their paws to remove any ice melt residue, which can harm them.

When it comes to feral cats, they’re often good at finding their own shelter. But if you’re concerned, you could place a weather-safe container outside with bedding in it. Make sure to check your car that a cat hasn’t curled up underneath; just tap on the hood to give them a warning.

Both animal agencies FOX4 spoke with accept calls from the public concerning animals left out in extreme weather. You can reach KC Pet Project by calling 311 in Kansas City or report it online and Pet Resource Center at 816-353-0940.