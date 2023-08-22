Residents at the Parkview Healthcare nursing home were evacuated Tuesday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department is evacuating a nursing home Tuesday afternoon due to an HVAC failure.

A KCFD spokesperson said 117 patients at Parkview Healthcare, located at 128 North Hardesty, are being relocated to other local nursing homes via city buses.

Six patients have been taken to local hospitals.

The Kansas City Fire Department has not released further information about what led to the HVAC failure or when repairs could be expected.

The Kansas City area is currently under an Excessive Heat Warning with temperatures in the upper-90s and the heat index over 110 degrees.

This is a developing story. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we learn more.