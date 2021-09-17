Kansas City NWSL plans to build new $15M training facility in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Mo. — Kansas City’s National Women’s Soccer League team has some big plans for the future.

KC Wo So announced plans Friday to build a new $15-million dollar training facility near I-635 and Horizons Parkway.

The plans for the 17,000 square foot facility include two grass pitches. It will also include a world-class locker room, elite weight and cardio rooms, multiple outdoor and gathering spaces, and room to focus on nutrition and wellness. The team’s front office will also move into the facility.

Courtesy: Kansas City NWSL

“The training facility gives a tangible sign of the three driving forces for our club: our players, our community

and our passion to create the future of women’s sports,” Angie Long, Co-Founder and Co-Owner, said. “Our

team will spend more time together here than anywhere so it’s thrilling for us to bring it to life so quickly.”

The team’s ownership group named Generator Studio and Monarch Build as its primary design and construction partners. The facility is expected to open in 2022.