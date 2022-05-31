KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While the gig economy gives all sorts of workers a new way to take control of their own income, the Kansas City area is one of a handful of American cities offering residents a change to launch a side hustle.

The Australian start up Airtasker picked KCMO to help learn about the American market.

“Here’s one for trampoline disassembly,” said Roman, flipping through the Airtasker app. “I’ve done trampoline assembly. I’d love to do a disassembly.”

Roman is one of the “Taskers” who has completed more than 1,000 jobs in the Kansas City area, for a total of nearly $300,000 across the community, according to the company.

Roman makes money off some real estate he owns and maintains, as a translator, and by taking one or two tasks a week for a few hundred dollars depending on the time and effort needed.

“When I have time to do it, I do it,” Roman said. “Say I have a busy week with something, I don’t.”

He’s hardly alone.

Deloitte recently found 64% of fully employed millennials want side hustles, and the pandemic made many workers rethink the restrictions they’re ok with their jobs putting on them.

Airtasker US CEO Bo Fishback said that flexibility is what the company had in mind both for people posting jobs and for people looking to make money.

“There was a whole lot of people who were unable to go to their previous jobs, in the hospitality world, people who had lots of skills, who were really great people, who wanted to work and then something like Airtasker creates opportunities for them that they may not be able to find otherwise,” Fishback said.

While companies like Uber and AirBNB allow narrowly defined postings, Airtasker has stayed broad.

“You can literally ask for anything and then the folks around you who are looking to make money can view those as opportunities,” Fishback said, noting that only legal tasks can be posted.

The company holds the funds until the job is completed to the poster’s satisfaction, at which point it releases the money and keeps a percentage. That means its free for posters to initially post jobs.

Fishback said what the company learns in the Kansas City market, it can apply once it launches in other American cities.

“We’re seeing a lot of home services happen in Kansas City, which makes sense because it is a homeowner-dominated city,” Fishback said.

Taskers who opt-in can get a background check and give credentials to prove their skillsets to people who post jobs.