KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People who live near downtown can avoid the hassle of digging a vehicle out of the snow over the weekend.

Kansas City, Missouri, is offering free parking at four of the city’s garages through the weekend.

The city says plows can clear roads faster if people park in the garages instead of on the street.

The following four garages will be free from 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 to 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Auditorium Plaza, 1220 Wyandotte

1220 Wyandotte West Bottoms, 1601 State Line Rd

1601 State Line Rd Ed Wolf, 1100 Oak Street

1100 Oak Street KC Live, 151 E. 13th St

Free parking is only offered at these four locations.

To park in one of the garages during the winter storm, drivers will need the following QR code. Simply scan it at the parking gate and get a validated parking ticket.

Free Parking QR Code | Courtesy: Kansas City, Mo.

Park in a non-reserved stall in the garage.

The QR code is only good at the four garages listed through 8 a.m. Monday morning.

