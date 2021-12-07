Kansas City officer honored after arresting suspect who stabbed him in chest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri police officer was honored Tuesday night, after he survived a critical stab wound to safely arrest a suspect.

Officer Blaine Kennedy received the Distinguished Service Medal and the Purple Heart for his actions on June 3, 2020.

That evening, Kennedy responded near 9th Street and Grand Boulevard on a medical call.

When he arrived, he found a man huffing from an air canister who then began making suicidal threats. While they were waiting for an ambulance, the man stabbed Officer Kennedy in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Even after suffering critical injuries, Officer Kennedy was able to chase down the man and arrest him after the man complied with his orders.

“The fact is once he stabbed me, I realized that he was wanting to harm a police officer and he’s walking away,” Kennedy told FOX4. “I don’t know if he’s armed again, I don’t want him to go down the street and harm anybody else, so I had to take action to stop that and luckily it ended peacefully.”

In addition to Kennedy, several other officers and civilian employees were honored. You can see a full list of honorees below.

Certificates of appreciation: Mike Smith and Ron Harvey

Life-Saving Award: Detective Danielle Kincaid

Life-Saving Award: Sergeant Justin Pinkerton

Life-Saving Award: Officer Marc Canovi

Life-Saving Award: Officers Kirby Urbanek and Michael Schneider

Life-Saving Award: Officers Jeremy Chick and Dillon Viet

Life-Saving Award: Officer Cole Modeer

Life-Saving Award: Officers Alayna Gonzalez and Mark Diviak

Special Unit Citation: Communications Unit

Special Unit Citation: Traffic Investigations Unit

Special Unit Citation: East Patrol Division 310 Sector

Meritorious Service Award: Retired Supervisor Mike Russell

Meritorious Service Award: Captain William Hewitt

Meritorious Service Award: Civilian Kyle Wadlow and Retired Civilian Deborah Yelverton

Meritorious Service Award: Officers Bradley Rains and Scott Brulja

Certificate of Commendation: Sergeant Billy Dotson

Certificate of Commendation: Officers Matthew Francois, Brandon Sherman and Alexander Votaw

Certificates of Commendation: Officers Darin Lutz and Joseph Chabot

Distinguished Service Medal: Officer Noah Stigall

Distinguished Service Medal and Purple Heart Award: Officer Blaine Kennedy