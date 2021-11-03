Kansas City officer recognized for capturing KCK murder suspect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri police officer is being recognized for her effort to help capture a woman suspected in a Kansas City, Kansas murder last week along with multiple other crimes.

KCPD said Sgt. Bobbie King, who has been with the department for 11 years, was working off-duty at Alta Vista High School on Wednesday, October 27, when there was a report of a suspicious person in the parking lot.

King investigated and discovered 22-year-old Alyssa Arreola sitting in the passenger seat of a Honda CRV.

Arreola is charged in the killing of 42-year-old Isidro Garcia on Wednesday, October 28 near 79th Street and Sandusky Avenue.

She faces charges of second-degree murder in the killing of a man, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, three counts of burglary, and two counts of theft and three counts of theft of a firearm.

King claims she knew the person who owned the vehicle and it wasn’t her.

“I knew something was about to happen, but I didn’t know what,” King said.

Upon contact, Arreola ran toward a BP gas station located on Paseo Boulevard. King chased after and found Arreola in the gas station back office.

King attempted to take Arreola into custody. During a struggle, police say Arreola bit King’s right index finger causing nerve damage and multiple punctures. Police say with the help of a good Samaritan, King was able to get Arreola into handcuffs.

King said the suspect bit her wrist then her finger and tried running off again while still biting her finger.

At the time King chased and captured Arreola, she did not know that Arreola was suspected of various violent crimes earlier in the day, including murder.

The family Garcia tell FOX4 Arreola broke into his house to hide after stabbing another woman, and ambushed him when he came home from work, shooting him multiple times.

