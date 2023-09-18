KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City officer has been hospitalized after he was thrown from his police motorcycle Monday.

Kansas City police said the traffic enforcement officer was driving northbound on Southwest Trafficway, just north of Westport Road, around 9:30 a.m. when he hit loose material on the road. It caused him to lose control of the motorcycle.

KCPD said the officer was ejected from the motorcycle and hit his head on the roadway.

First-responders took the officer to a local hospital in serious condition, but he has been upgraded to stable condition.

KCPD said the investigation is ongoing.