Kansas City officer who was shot, critically hurt awarded metro Missouri ‘Officer of the Year’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Commended for his exceptional valor in the face of grave danger, a Kansas City police officer nearly killed in the line of duty this summer was awarded the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association “Officer of the Year.” Officer Tyler Moss was identified as that officer for the first time on Friday, earning the award along with Officer Levi Plaschka.

New details about the July 2 shooting were revealed at an awards ceremony. Moss and Plaschka first responded to the incident originally reported as a man pointing a gun at people near a fast food drive-thru at 31st and Van Brunt.

When Moss arrived, police say the suspect began shooting at his police car. Moss and his partner, Officer Mark Diviak, turned the car around and relayed information about the dangerous situation to other officers headed to the scene.

As the suspect ran in the direction of 3300 Stadium Drive, Moss and Diviak got out of the car and chased after him. Officer Plaschka was part of a crew of police who also arrived to the scene to look for the suspect. Plaschka and Moss spotted the suspect and ordered him to show his hands, the suspect responded by firing his gun, striking Moss in the head.

As Moss dropped to the ground, Plaschka stood over him and shot back at the suspect. Diviak, Officer Landon Hartley and Officer Nathan Anderson picked Moss up and carried him to safety while Plaschka protected the perimeter.

An officer who was at the scene of the first officer-involved shooting that Friday in July heard an “officer down” radio call and immediately went to the scene. Sergeant Jason Childers drove into danger where Moss was loaded into his police vehicle. Officer Alisha Shockley jumped in the car and began applying pressure to Moss’ wound, Diviak stayed by side as they sped to Truman Medical Center.

Moss was given a 1% chance of survival, doctors saying the actions of his fellow officers were the difference in life and death. He was on hand to receive the award Friday in his full uniform.

The Metro Chiefs and Sheriffs Association gave Gold awards for valor to Sergeant Childers and Justin Palmer, and officers Moss, Plaschka, Diviak, Webster, Anderson, Shockley, Hartley, and Jamison Raines of KCPD.