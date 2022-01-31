KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being involved in a shooting with Kansas City, Missouri police.

Police reported the incident just after 6:30 p.m. near Troost Lake at 29th Street and The Paseo.

It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Police said one male subject was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

