Kansas City officers rescue children from armed and impaired mother following crash at 27th and Cleveland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officers with the Kansas City Police Department rescued two children from a wrecked vehicle after the driver/mother pointed a gun around the inside of the car.

Police responded to the scene of a car crashing into a pole at 27th and Cleveland just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

When officers arrived on scene they saw the driver pointing a gun inside the car. Police said she was staring blankly and appeared to be impaired.

Officers also saw two children in the back seat, later determined to be ages 6 and 9.

The officers immediately retreated behind the vehicle for cover and called for additional officers and a sergeant.

Police said no one exited the wrecked vehicle when officers asked them to.

After a short period of time, one of the officers saw that the female suspect was no longer holding the gun and knew they had to get the children out of the dangerous situation and approached the vehicle with ballistic shields.

The officers were able to use these to take the woman into custody without incident and safely remove the children from the vehicle.

Police found what appeared to be PCP inside the car, as well as drug paraphernalia from other types of narcotics.

The children told officers their mother had used drugs earlier in the day. Police also found a pistol and 64 rounds of ammunition.

The woman was taken into custody for investigation of child endangerment.

The children were taken into protective custody by the Division of Family Services.

