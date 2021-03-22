Kansas City official seeking to revoke liquor license for nightclub after two shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City’s top liquor control official is seeking to revoke the liquor license for a nightclub where two shootings have occurred in just over four months.

Jim Ready, manager of Kansas City’s regulated industries division, confirmed to FOX4 that he has asked for a hearing before the Liquor Control Board of Review to revoke Rendezvous Lounge’s liquor license.

Ready said if the board decides to support his recommendation and the liquor license is revoked, that would close the business down at its current location once the order becomes effective. However, nothing would prevent this current owner from trying to get another license for another location, he said.

Ready’s move comes just over a week since a large shooting at the club. Early March 14 around 3 a.m., more than 100 shots were fired at the south Kansas City club, leaving one man with serious injuries.

“They found a pretty chaotic scene, several rounds had been fired,” KCPD Capt. David Jackson said. “I think that we’ve recovered over 100 shell casings from multiple different types of weapons, indicating that there are multiple shooters.”

According to KCPD, an officer heard dozens of shots coming from the club off Blue Ridge Boulevard, then 911 calls of the shooting started to roll in. Grandview officers got to the scene first and confronted two armed men.

KCPD officers found a man shot in the face in the street. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police two fights occurred inside Rendezvous Lounge as it was closing, and club security tried to break them up with pepper spray. The fights spilled into the parking lot, possibly causing a crash on Blue Ridge Boulevard.

Several individuals began shooting at each other. Two of the suspected shooters tried to leave the area, but police got them into custody.

This incident came about four months after 31-year-old Raymond Douglas was killed in a shooting at the same nightclub on his birthday, Nov. 9, 2020.

That was Kansas City’s 161st homicide of 2020. No one has been charged at this time.

Kansas City’s Liquor Control Board of Review also revoked the liquor license for 9ine Ultra Lounge last year after there were two shootings on its property in 2020.

The liquor control board pointed to a pattern of violence at the club near 40 Highway and Noland Road.

The club was the scene of a mass shooting the night after the Chiefs’ AFC Championship win in January 2020. Two people were killed and 15 people were injured. Then in August, four people were shot in the club’s parking lot.