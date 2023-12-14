KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City and surrounding areas continue to make nationwide lists of places that are great to live.

This time, Kansas City and Olathe are being recognized on GO Banking Rates’ “The 25 Most Affordable, Fast-Growing Cities To Consider in 2024” list.

The GOBankingrates team analyzed growth and affordability in the 200 largest U.S. cities. The website used the following topics to come up with its list: one-year and five-year population changes, median household incomes, average rent, average home values and overall cost of living.

Kansas City ranked no. 7 on the list. In the last 5 years, Kansas City has seen a 6.08% growth in the city’s population. The typical home value in Kansas City is $223,152.

Olathe also made the top 25 on the list, coming in at no. 22. Olathe has seen a 5.76% growth in the last 5 years. The typical home value in Olathe is around $377,959.